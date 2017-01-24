FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Lockheed Martin reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
#Market News
January 24, 2017 / 12:40 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Lockheed Martin reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp

* Lockheed Martin reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $3.25 from continuing operations

* Q4 sales $13.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $13.03 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $3.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lockheed Martin Corp sees 2017 diluted earnings per share $12.25 - $12.55

* Lockheed Martin Corp says outlook for 2017 FAS/CAS pension benefit is expected to be approximately $880 million

* Sees FY 2017 net sales $49,400 million - $50,600 million

* fy2017 earnings per share view $12.87, revenue view $49.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lockheed Martin Corp says no planned contributions to our legacy qualified defined benefit pension plans in 2017

* Reports backlog of $96.2 billion at end of 2016

* Lockheed Martin Corp says corporation is completing its assessment of effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting as of Dec. 31, 2016

* Lockheed Martin Corp says expects to report a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting at its Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation business

* Lockheed Martin Corp says expects to report a material weakness Sikorsky in its annual report on form 10-K for year ended Dec. 31, 2016

* Lockheed says as of Tuesday, there have been no material errors in financial results or balances identified as a result of control deficiencies at Sikorsky

* Lockheed Martin says determined that Sikorsky's internal control over financial reporting was ineffective as of Dec. 31, 2016

* Lockheed says has been no restatement of prior period financial statements, no change in previous financial results required due to control deficiencies

* Lockheed Martin says material weakness to not be considered remediated till applicable remedial controls operate for sufficient time, management concludes controls operating effectively

* Lockheed Martin says Sikorsky did not adequately identify, design and implement appropriate process-level controls for its processes

* Corporation expects that remediation of this material weakness will be completed prior to end of fiscal year 2017

* Lockheed Martin Corp says aeronautics' net sales in Q4 of 2016 increased $1.0 billion, or 23 percent, compared to same period in 2015

* Lockheed says qtrly aeronautics' net sales increase attributable to higher net sales of about $640 million for F-35 program

* Lockheed Martin says as a result of a decision in Q4 of 2015 to divest LMCFT in 2016, recorded an asset impairment charge of about $90 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

