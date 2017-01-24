FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-3M reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results
#Market News
January 24, 2017 / 12:40 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-3M reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - 3M Co

* 3M reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.88

* Q4 sales $7.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $7.33 billion

* 3M Co says co affirmed its 2017 full-year performance expectations

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $8.45 to $8.80

* 3M Co says foreign currency translation reduced sales by 0.8 percent year-on-year in Q4

* 3M Co says Q4 organic local-currency sales increased 1.6 percent while divestitures reduced sales by 0.4 percent

* 3M Co says Q4 industrial sales of $2.5 billion, up 3.0 percent in U.S. dollars

* 3M Co says affirmed its 2017 full-year performance expectations

* FY2017 earnings per share view $8.63, revenue view $30.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

