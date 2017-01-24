FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2017 / 12:40 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Home Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.60

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Home Bancorp Inc :

* Home Bancorp announces 2016 fourth quarter and annual results and increases its quarterly dividend

* Q4 earnings per share $0.60

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Home Bancorp Inc says its board of directors increased its quarterly cash dividend by $0.01 to $0.13 per share

* Home Bancorp Inc says net interest income for Q4 of 2016 totaled $15.6 million, an increase of $63,000 compared to Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

