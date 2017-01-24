FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Prologis Q4 EPS $0.82
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 24, 2017 / 1:10 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Prologis Q4 EPS $0.82

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Prologis Inc :

* Sees 2017 net earnings $1.55 to $1.70

* Prologis reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 earnings results

* Q4 core FFO per share $0.63

* Q4 earnings per share $0.82

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 core ffo $2.60 to $2.70

* Prologis Inc qtrly total revenue $620.1 million versus $643.2 million

* Q4 revenue view $562.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.