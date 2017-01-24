BRIEF-Prologis Q4 EPS $0.82

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Prologis Inc :

* Sees 2017 net earnings $1.55 to $1.70

* Prologis reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 earnings results

* Q4 core FFO per share $0.63

* Q4 earnings per share $0.82

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 core ffo $2.60 to $2.70

* Prologis Inc qtrly total revenue $620.1 million versus $643.2 million

* Q4 revenue view $562.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: