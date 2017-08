Jan 24 (Reuters) - Meridian Mining SE :

* Meridian Mining reports 2016 production and provides operational update

* Meridian Mining SE - produced 13,326 tonnes of manganese oxide mineral product in Q4 of 2016 versus 6,536 tonnes in Q4 of 2015

* Says Jaburi pilot plant is expected to be commissioned early in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: