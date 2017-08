Jan 24 (Reuters) - Perrigo Company Plc

* Perrigo announces fda approval of its first-to-file ab rated generic version of topicort spray, 0.25%

* Perrigo company plc - prior patent litigation between companies has been settled on confidential terms

* Perrigo- received u.s. Fda approval for first-to-file abbreviated new drug application referencing taro pharmaceuticals usa inc's topicort spray,0.25% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: