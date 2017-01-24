FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Intrexon to acquire Genvec to expand gene delivery platform
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 24, 2017 / 2:26 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Intrexon to acquire Genvec to expand gene delivery platform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Genvec Inc :

* Intrexon to acquire Genvec to expand industry-leading gene delivery platform

* Genvec Inc - Genvec stockholders will receive 0.297 of a share of Intrexon common stock in exchange for each share of genvec common stock

* Intrexon to acquire Genvec to expand industry-leading gene delivery platform

* Genvec Inc - deal exchange ratio represents $7.00 per share of Genvec's common stock

* Genvec Inc - Genvec stockholders will also receive a right to contingent consideration equal to 50 pct of any milestone or royalty payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.