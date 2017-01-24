BRIEF-Intrexon to acquire Genvec to expand gene delivery platform

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Genvec Inc :

* Intrexon to acquire Genvec to expand industry-leading gene delivery platform

* Genvec Inc - Genvec stockholders will receive 0.297 of a share of Intrexon common stock in exchange for each share of genvec common stock

* Genvec Inc - deal exchange ratio represents $7.00 per share of Genvec's common stock

* Genvec Inc - Genvec stockholders will also receive a right to contingent consideration equal to 50 pct of any milestone or royalty payments