BRIEF-Black box CFO Anthony Massetti to resign

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Black Box Corp

* Black box announces chief financial officer to resign

* Black box corp - anthony j. Massetti has informed company of his decision to resign as its senior vice president, chief financial officer

* Black box corp - massetti will remain in his current positions during a transition period, co has engaged a national search firm to identify his successor