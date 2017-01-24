FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2017 / 2:18 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Black box CFO Anthony Massetti to resign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Black Box Corp

* Black box announces chief financial officer to resign

* Black box corp - anthony j. Massetti has informed company of his decision to resign as its senior vice president, chief financial officer

* Black box corp - massetti will remain in his current positions during a transition period, co has engaged a national search firm to identify his successor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

