BRIEF-Horizon Global announces proposed offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Horizon Global Corp :

* Horizon Global announces proposed offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes

* Horizon Global Corp - notes are expected to mature on July 1, 2022, unless earlier converted or repurchased

* Horizon Global -intends to offer and sell, 3.5 million shares of common stock

* Horizon Global Corp -intends to use all of net proceeds from common stock offering to repay approximately $147.5 million of its term loan

* Horizon Global -intends to offer and sell $100.0 million aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2022

* Horizon Global Corp - intends to use remainder of net proceeds from notes offering to pay cost of convertible note hedge transactions