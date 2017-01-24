FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PVH Corp to buy Tommy Hilfiger Men's Tailored Clothing Business for North America from Marcraft
January 24, 2017 / 9:27 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-PVH Corp to buy Tommy Hilfiger Men's Tailored Clothing Business for North America from Marcraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - PVH Corp

* PVH Corp. to acquire tommy hilfiger men's tailored clothing business for north america from marcraft

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed

* PVH Corp - intends to consolidate north america men's tailored businesses for all its brands under one partner, peerless clothing international inc, beginning jan 2018

* PVH will acquire certain assets related to licensed business and license agreement would be terminated effective december 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

