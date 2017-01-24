BRIEF-Cree Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.06

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Cree Inc :

* Cree reports financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2017

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20 from continuing operations

* Q2 loss per share $0.01 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.30

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.06

* Sees Q3 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.01 to $0.09 from continuing operations

* Sees Q3 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.10 to $0.18

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $340 million to $370 million

* Cree Inc - revenue from continuing operations was $347 million in q2 of 2017 compared to revenue from continuing operations of $394 million

* Cree Inc - for continuing operations, revenue is targeted in a range of $285 million to $315 million for its q3 of fiscal 2017

* Sees Q3 2017 GAAP loss per share $0.03 to $0.06 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $315.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $315.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $325.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S