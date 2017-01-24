FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hawaiian Holdings reports qtrly adj. earnings per share $1.28
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 24, 2017 / 9:32 PM / in 9 months

BRIEF-Hawaiian Holdings reports qtrly adj. earnings per share $1.28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Hawaiian Holdings Inc

* Hawaiian holdings reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results

* Qtrly diluted eps $0.20

* Sees Q1 2017 cost per asm excluding fuel up 3% to up 6%

* Sees Q1 2017 asms up 2.5% to up 4.5%

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.28

* Hawaiian holdings inc sees fy 2017 asms to be up 1% to up 4%

* Qtrly total revenue $632.97 million versus $574.15 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.28, revenue view $629.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.