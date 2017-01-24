BRIEF-Hawaiian Holdings reports qtrly adj. earnings per share $1.28

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Hawaiian Holdings Inc

* Hawaiian holdings reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results

* Qtrly diluted eps $0.20

* Sees Q1 2017 cost per asm excluding fuel up 3% to up 6%

* Sees Q1 2017 asms up 2.5% to up 4.5%

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.28

* Hawaiian holdings inc sees fy 2017 asms to be up 1% to up 4%

* Qtrly total revenue $632.97 million versus $574.15 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.28, revenue view $629.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: