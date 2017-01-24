FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Plains All American Pipeline to buy gathering system in Permian Basin
#Market News
January 24, 2017 / 9:32 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Plains All American Pipeline to buy gathering system in Permian Basin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Plains All American Pipeline Lp :

* Plains All American announces agreements to acquire Permian Basin Gathering System for $1.2 billion and to sell assets for $380 million

* Plains All American Lp says PAA currently expects its 2017 expansion capital program will be approximately $800 million

* Plains All American Pipeline Lp says it expects to report 2016 Q4 adjusted EBITDA near midpoint of $569 million to $619 million guidance range

* Plains All American -PAA also stated it expects to report 2016 Q4 adjusted EBITDA near midpoint of $569 million to $619 million guidance range furnished earlier

* Plains All American Pipeline Lp - PAA intends to end 2017 with a long-term debt balance at or below year-end 2016 level

* Plains All American Pipeline Lp - expansion capital expenditures for 2016 are expected to be approximately $1.4 billion

* Plains All American Pipeline - plans to fund Permian Basin acquisition, 2017 expansion capital program with proceeds from 2017 asset sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

