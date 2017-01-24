FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-CA Technologies reports Q3 earnings per share $0.50
January 24, 2017 / 9:50 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-CA Technologies reports Q3 earnings per share $0.50

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - CA Inc -

* CA Technologies reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.63

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.50

* Q3 revenue $1.007 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.01 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company has updated its fiscal 2017 outlook

* CA Inc sees FY 2017 total revenue to be flat as reported and to increase in a range of flat to plus 1 percent in constant currency

* CA Inc sees gaap FY 2017 diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.80 to $1.85

* CA Inc sees fy 2017 non-gaap diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $2.42 to $2.47

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.51, revenue view $4.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

