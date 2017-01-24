BRIEF-Yangarra expects Q4 capital to be about $13 mln

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Yangarra Resources Ltd -

* Yangarra provides operations update

* Q4 capital is expected to be approximately $13 million, bringing total capital spent in 2016 to $31 million

* Board of directors has approved an initial capital budget of $50 million for 2017

* Budget expected to increase annual 2017 production to 4,500 - 5,000 boe/d with cash flow from operations estimated at $45 to $50 million

* Production for 2016 averaged approximately 2,930 boe/d (23% growth from 2015) with q4 production of 3,100 boe/d (53% liquids)