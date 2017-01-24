FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2017 / 9:57 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-YRC Worldwide sees FY operating revenue of about $1.143-$1.153 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - YRC Worldwide Inc

* YRC worldwide announces the launch of term loan amendment

* YRC worldwide -amendment to its term loan credit agreement including an adjustment to leverage ratio covenant from q1 of 2017 through q4 of 2018

* YRC worldwide -for three months ended Dec 31, 2016, anticipates reporting consolidated operating revenue of approximately $1.143 billion to $1.153 billion

* YRC worldwide -for year ended December 31, 2016, company anticipates reporting consolidated operating revenue of approximately $4.692 billion to $4.702 billion

* Q4 revenue view $1.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

