7 months ago
BRIEF-Alcoa reports Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.14 excluding items
#Market News
January 24, 2017 / 9:32 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Alcoa reports Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.14 excluding items

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Alcoa Corp

* Alcoa corporation reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.14 excluding items

* Q4 loss per share $0.68

* Q4 revenue $2.5 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.46 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alcoa Corp - Alcoa is projecting 2017 global aluminum demand growth of 4 percent over 2016.

* Alcoa Corp - Q4 alumina production 3,295 kmt versus 3,856 kmt last year

* Alcoa Corp - for 2017, projects relatively balanced global bauxite and alumina markets, a modest global aluminum surplus of 400 thousand to 800 thousand metric tons

* Alcoa Corp qtrly results include $151 million of special items

* Alcoa Corp - "will reduce complexity and costs across alcoa, remain disciplined with cash, and focus on smart investments with strong returns" in 2017

* Alcoa - special items in quarter related to closure of suralco's refinery, mines in suriname

* Alcoa - special items in quarter also related to impairment of alcoa of australia interests in western australia gas field

* quarter-End inventories were $1,160 million versus $1,172 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

