BRIEF-The Michaels Companies announces secondary offering of 18 mln shares

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Michaels Companies Inc -

* The Michaels Companies announces secondary offering of 18 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders and repurchase by the company of a portion of such common stock

* Company updates guidance for Q4 of fiscal 2016

* Q4 adjusted diluted earnings per common share is expected to be $0.94 to $0.95

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Comparable store sales for q4 of fiscal 2016 are anticipated to be in range of negative 0.9% to negative 1.5%

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $1.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S