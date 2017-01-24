FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-The Michaels Companies announces secondary offering of 18 mln shares
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 24, 2017 / 10:02 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-The Michaels Companies announces secondary offering of 18 mln shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Michaels Companies Inc -

* The Michaels Companies announces secondary offering of 18 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders and repurchase by the company of a portion of such common stock

* The Michaels Companies announces secondary offering of 18 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders and repurchase by the company of a portion of such common stock

* Company updates guidance for Q4 of fiscal 2016

* Q4 adjusted diluted earnings per common share is expected to be $0.94 to $0.95

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Comparable store sales for q4 of fiscal 2016 are anticipated to be in range of negative 0.9% to negative 1.5%

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $1.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.