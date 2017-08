Jan 24 (Reuters) - Tech Data Corp

* TECH DATA CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PRICING OF NOTES OFFERING

* PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF $500 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 3.700% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022

* PRICING OF ITS PUBLIC OFFERING $500 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 4.950% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027