BRIEF-Logitech Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.56

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Logitech International SA

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.56

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.59

* Logitech reports highest retail revenue in company's history

* Raised its fiscal year 2017 outlook to 12 to 13 percent retail sales growth in constant currency

* Q3 sales were $667 million, up 7 percent compared to q3 of prior year

* Increased its non-gaap operating income outlook for fiscal year 2017 to a range of $225 to $230 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $646.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $2.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: