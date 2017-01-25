FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2017 / 3:12 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Ferrellgas Partners announces pricing of private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Ferrellgas Partners Lp

* Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. announces pricing of private placement of $175 million of 8.625% senior notes due 2020

* Announced pricing of their previously announced private placement of 8®% senior notes due 2020

* Size of offering was increased from $150 million to $175 million aggregate principal amount of notes

* Notes will be issued at a price of 96.0% of par, plus accrued interest from december 15, 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

