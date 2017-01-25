FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2017 / 6:13 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Chunghwa Telecom qtrly basic earnings per share NT$1.00

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd

* Chunghwa Telecom reports un-audited consolidated operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2016

* Q4 revenue fell 6.2 percent to TWD 58.35 billion

* Sees FY 2017 revenue TWD 231.2 billion

* Qtrly basic earnings per share (EPS) was NT$1.00

* For 2017, company expects total revenue to increase by NT$1.15 billion, or 0.5%, to NT$231.16 billion

* Chunghwa Telecom - Capex including deferred projects from 2016 is expected to increase by NT$6.80 billion to NT$30.28 billion as compared to prior year.

* FY basic earnings per share is expected to decrease by NT$0.41 to NT$4.75, as compared to prior year

