January 25, 2017 / 10:43 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-United Community Banks Inc announces fourth quarter earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - United Community Banks Inc :

* United Community Banks, Inc. announces fourth quarter earnings

* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.40

* Q4 earnings per share $0.38

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* United Community Banks Inc - q4 net interest revenue totaled $80.9 million, up $1.9 million from Q3

* United Community Banks Inc - "outlook is for positive credit quality and low provision levels through 2017"

* "we expect to gradually increase provision levels with loan growth during the year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

