7 months ago
BRIEF-Sprague Resources to acquire Capital Terminal in East Providence, Rhode Island
January 25, 2017 / 11:38 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Sprague Resources to acquire Capital Terminal in East Providence, Rhode Island

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Sprague Resources Lp

* Sprague Resources LP announces agreement to acquire capital terminal in East Providence, Rhode Island

* Sprague Resources LP announces agreement to acquire Capital Terminal in East Providence, Rhode Island

* Sprague Resources LP - deal for $23 million in cash

* Sprague Resources LP - also announced that it will invest $8 million to convert half of terminal's storage capacity to gasoline and ethanol service

* Sprague Resources LP- Sprague intends to fund transaction with borrowings from its senior secured credit facility; closing is expected to occur within thirty days

* Sprague Resources - will invest $8 million to convert half of terminal's storage capacity to gasoline and ethanol service

* Sprague Resources LP says transaction is expected to be accretive to distributable cash flow and ramp-up to about $6 million of adjusted EBITDA annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

