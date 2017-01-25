FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-EdR sees FY 2017 core FFO per share/unit $1.90-$2.00
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 25, 2017 / 11:35 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-EdR sees FY 2017 core FFO per share/unit $1.90-$2.00

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Education Realty Trust Inc :

* EDR provides update on investments, funding and initial 2017 financial guidance

* Education Realty Trust Inc - midpoint of core ffo per share/unit guidance for 2017 represents an 11% increase over midpoint of current 2016 guidance

* Education Realty Trust Inc sees net income attributable to EDR $50.9 million to $58.4 million in FY 2017

* Education Realty Trust Inc says 2017 estimated revenue growth of 2.5% - 3.5%

* Education Realty Trust Inc says 2017 operating expenses are expected to grow between 3% and 4%

* Education Realty Trust Inc sees FY 2017 core FFO per share/unit $1.90 to $2.00

* Education Realty Trust Inc says estimated use of funds in 2017 related to acquisitions and developments is approximately $768 million

* Education Realty Trust - anticipated sources of funding include $34 million in existing cash, $334 million of debt on revolver, $400 million from equity or asset dispositions

* Education Realty Trust Inc - 2017 guidance assumptions includes estimated full-year revenue growth of 2.5% - 3.5%

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Education Realty Trust Inc - estimated use of funds in 2017 related to acquisitions and developments is approximately $768 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.