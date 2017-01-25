BRIEF-Cemex and GCC announce offering to sell up to 23 pct stake in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Cemex SAB de CV

* Cemex and GCC announce offering to sell up to 23% stake in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua

* Cemex SAB de-Co, Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V. to commence offerings that are expected to include up to 76.5 million shares of Grupo Cementos

* Cemex SAB de CV-To commence offering of Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua currently owned by Cemex at a range of between Mexican pesos 95.00 to 115.00/share

* Cemex SAB de CV - Cemex intends to sell shares in context of Cemex's previously announced asset divestiture plans