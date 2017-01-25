FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Cemex and GCC announce offering to sell up to 23 pct stake in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 25, 2017 / 11:48 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Cemex and GCC announce offering to sell up to 23 pct stake in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Cemex SAB de CV

* Cemex and GCC announce offering to sell up to 23% stake in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua

* Cemex SAB de-Co, Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V. to commence offerings that are expected to include up to 76.5 million shares of Grupo Cementos

* Cemex SAB de CV-To commence offering of Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua currently owned by Cemex at a range of between Mexican pesos 95.00 to 115.00/share

* Cemex SAB de CV - Cemex intends to sell shares in context of Cemex's previously announced asset divestiture plans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.