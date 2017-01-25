BRIEF-Textron sees FY 2017 revenue about $14.3 billion

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Textron Inc

* Textron reports fourth quarter 2016 results; enters agreement to acquire Arctic Cat Inc.; announces 2017 financial outlook

* Q4 earnings per share $0.78 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $14.3 billion

* Q4 revenue $3.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.05 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.80 from continuing operations excluding items

* Textron Inc - 2017 GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations will be in range of $2.40 to $2.65, or $2.50 to $2.70 on an adjusted basis

* Textron aviation backlog at end of Q4 was $1.0 billion, down $73 million from end of Q3

* Bell backlog at end of Q4 was $5.4 billion, up $416 million from end of Q3

* Textron Inc - Announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Arctic Cat Inc.

* Textron Inc says has agreed to make a cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Arctic Cat common stock at a price of $18.50 per share

* Textron Inc says board of directors approved a new authorization for repurchase of up to 25 million shares

* Textron Inc - Cash transaction valued at approximately $247 million, plus assumption of existing debt

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.93, revenue view $14.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Textron - For 2017, sees net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations of manufacturing group between $1,035 million and $1,135 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: