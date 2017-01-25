FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marketaxess reports Q4 2016 revenues of $94.4 mln, pre-tax income of $50.3 mln and diluted EPS of $0.88
January 25, 2017 / 11:48 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Marketaxess reports Q4 2016 revenues of $94.4 mln, pre-tax income of $50.3 mln and diluted EPS of $0.88

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Marketaxess Holdings Inc

* Marketaxess reports fourth quarter 2016 revenues of $94.4 million, pre-tax income of $50.3 million and diluted EPS of $0.88

* Q4 earnings per share $0.88

* Q4 revenue rose 23.2 percent to $94.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 27 percent to $0.33per share

* Capital expenditures for 2017 to be in range of $25.0 million to $30.0 million

* Marketaxess Holdings Inc - Expects total expenses for 2017 to be in range of $192.0 million to $208.0 million

* Marketaxess Holdings Inc sees capital expenditures for 2017 to be in range of $25.0 million to $30.0 million

* Q4 revenue view $93.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

