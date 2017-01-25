FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-McCormick Q4 performance led to record 2016 financial results
#Market News
January 25, 2017 / 11:49 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-McCormick Q4 performance led to record 2016 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - McCormick & Company Inc

* McCormick fourth quarter performance led to record 2016 financial results; continued growth expected in 2017

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.27 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $1.24

* Q4 sales rose 2 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.05 to $4.13

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.02 to $4.10

* Sees Q1 2016 earnings per share $0.73

* McCormick & Company Inc- In 2017, company expects to grow sales 3% to 5% compared to 2016

* McCormick & Company Inc- Operating income in 2017 is expected to grow 7% to 9% from $641 million of operating income in 2016

* McCormick & Company Inc- Special charges of approximately $4 million are currently projected for 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.09, revenue view $4.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

