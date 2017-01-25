BRIEF-State Street Q4 earnings per share $1.48

Jan 25 (Reuters) - State Street Corp :

* State Street Corp says on an operating-basis, fourth-quarter 2016 EPS was $1.48

* State street reports fourth-quarter 2016 gaap- basis EPS of $1.43 and roe of 12.1%, on revenue of $2.5 billion; full-year 2016 gaap- basis EPS of $4.97 and roe of 10.5%, on revenue of $10.2 billion

* State Street Corp - assets under management at q4 2016 end $2,468 billion versus. $2,446 billion at q3 2016 end

* State Street Corp - Q4 total trading services revenue on an operating basis $293 million million versus. $247 million last year

* State Street Corp -qtrly total revenue on operating basis $2,749 million versus. $2,588 million

* State Street Corp -qtrly total expenses on operating basis $2,143 million versus. $1,820 million

* State Street Corp - Q4 total fee revenue on an operating basis $2,200 million versus. $2,075 million last year

* State Street Corp - Basel iii tier 1 capital ratio based on advanced approach as of Dec 31,2016 14.8 percent versus.15.5 percent as of Sept 30, 2016

* State Street -in asset management business, experienced q4 net inflows of $16 billion and net outflows of $42 billion during full-year 2016

* State Street Corp says ETFS experienced $36 billion and $52 billion of net inflows during fourth-quarter and full-year 2016, respectively

* State street -compared to Q3 2016, q4 of 2015, strengthening of u.s. Dollar reduced fee revenue outside of u.s. In q4 2016 by about $21 million and $27 million, respectively

* State street -Q4 results included a $145 million ($0.37 per share) tax benefit from designation of certain of foreign earnings as indefinitely invested overseas