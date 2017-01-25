FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2017 / 12:08 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Unifi Q2 adjusted EPS $0.34

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Unifi Inc

* Unifi Inc we now expect fiscal 2017 results to be broadly consistent with fiscal 2016

* Unifi announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.34

* Q2 sales $155.2 million versus $156.3 million

* Unifi Inc in short-term, expect margin pressure in international segment due to increased import tariffs on raw materials for brazilian operations

* Unifi Inc - in short-term, expect domestic market conditions to remain difficult

* Unifi Inc qtrly net income attributable to Unifi, Inc. Per common share $0.25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

