FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-CHC Student Housing provides update on business combination with Dundee Acquisition Ltd
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 25, 2017 / 12:34 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-CHC Student Housing provides update on business combination with Dundee Acquisition Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - CHC Student Housing Corp :

* CHC Student Housing Corp provides update on business combination with dundee acquisition ltd.

* CHC Student Housing Corp - DAQ has advised that it intends to review its strategic alternatives, including working with CHC

* CHC Student Housing Corp - CHC similarly intends to review its strategic alternatives, including working with DAQ

* CHC Student Housing- in connection with deal with CHC, other properties, received redemption deposits of about 10.77 million class a restricted voting shares

* CHC Student Housing-targeted $87.3 million required for daq to complete deal as per rules of tse will not be satisfied Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.