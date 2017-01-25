FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hexion announces proposed $200 million debt offering
January 25, 2017 / 1:04 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Hexion announces proposed $200 million debt offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Hexion Inc

* Hexion Inc announces proposed $200 million debt offering

* Hexion Inc - proposing to issue $200 million aggregate principal amount of new senior secured notes due 2022

* Hexion Inc - intends to use net proceeds for purchase or redeem all of its outstanding 8.875 pct senior secured notes due 2018, among other things

* To increase size of 2022 due notes offering from $460 million to $510 million aggregate principal amount of new first lien notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

