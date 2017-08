BRIEF-Huntington Bancshares posts Q4 adj. earnings $0.24/shr

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Huntington Bancshares Inc

* Huntington Bancshares Incorporated reports 2016 fourth quarter results including 19 pct increase in net income

* Q4 earnings per share $0.18

* Q4 revenue rose 39 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.24 excluding items

* Huntington Bancshares Inc - integration of Firstmerit continues to go well, and remains on track for branch conversion in mid-February

* Huntington Bancshares Inc - provision for credit losses increased to $75 million in 2016 Q4 compared to $36 million in 2015 Q4

* Huntington Bancshares Inc qtrly FTE net interest income $748 million versus $505 million

* Huntington Bancshares Inc - qtrly net charge-offs increased $22 million, or 99 pct, to $44 million

* Huntington Bancshares Inc - tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.14 pct at December 31, 2016, down 68 basis points from a year ago

* Huntington Bancshares Inc - common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 9.53 pct at December 31, 2016, down from 9.79 pct at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: