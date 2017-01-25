FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Meredith Q2 adjusted EPS $1.30 excluding items
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 25, 2017 / 12:38 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Meredith Q2 adjusted EPS $1.30 excluding items

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Meredith Corp

* Meredith delivers record fiscal 2017 2nd quarter and 1st half results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.58

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 2017 earnings per share $0.75 to $0.80

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.30 excluding items

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.50 to $3.80 excluding items

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.78 to $4.08 including items

* Meredith- expects fiscal 2017 q3 eps to range from $0.75 to $0.80,with total revenues for each of local, national media groups flat to down slightly

* Meredith Corp expect fiscal 2017 full-year earnings per share to range from $3.50 to $3.80

* Meredith Corp - in quarter, total advertising revenues increased 27 percent, driven by strong political and digital advertising performance

* Meredith Corp sees q3 total revenues for each of its local and national media groups flat to down slightly

* Meredith - in quarter, political spending was "particularly robust" in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Phoenix,Kansas city markets, due to very competitive "down-ballot" races

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.