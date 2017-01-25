FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Abbott reports Q4 sales of $5.3 billion
January 25, 2017 / 12:59 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Abbott reports Q4 sales of $5.3 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories

* Abbott reports fourth-quarter 2016 results

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.51 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.42 to $0.44 from continuing operations excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.40 to $2.50 from continuing operations excluding items

* Sees Q1 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.19 to $0.21 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.92 to $1.02 from continuing operations

* Q4 sales $5.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.38 billion

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.65 from continuing operations excluding items

* Abbott Laboratories qtrly total pediatric sales $977 million versus $1,034 million

* Abbott Laboratories qtrly total nutrition sales $1,733 million versus. $1,800 million last year

* Abbott Laboratories qtrly total diagnostics sales $1,256 million versus $1,220 million last year

* Abbott Laboratories qtrly total vascular sales $721 million, up 0.6 percent on an operational basis

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.65, revenue view $5.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Abbott Laboratories - Abbott forecasts net specified items for full year 2017 of approximately $1.48 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

