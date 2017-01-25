FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Barrick achieves 2016 production guidance
January 25, 2017 / 12:59 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Barrick achieves 2016 production guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp :

* Barrick achieves 2016 production guidance

* Barrick Gold Corp says preliminary full-year gold production of 5.52 million ounces for 2016, at high end of company's guidance of 5.25-5.55 million ounces

* Says preliminary full-year copper production was 415 million pounds

* Says copper production in Q4 was 101 million pounds

* Barrick Gold Corp says cost of sales applicable to gold is expected to be at low end of guidance range of $800-$850 per ounce for 2016

* Says full-year cost of sales applicable to copper is expected to be $1.35-$1.55 per pound for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

