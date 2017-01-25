FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-BOK Financial reports Q4 earnings per share $0.76
#Market News
January 25, 2017 / 12:59 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-BOK Financial reports Q4 earnings per share $0.76

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - BOK Financial Corp :

* BOK Financial reports annual and quarterly earnings for 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.76

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $162 million

* BOK Financial Corp - net interest revenue totaled $194.2 million for Q4 of 2016, up $6.4 million over Q3 of 2016

* BOK Financial Corp- net interest margin was 2.63 percent for Q4 of 2016, compared to 2.64 percent for Q3 of 2016

* BOK Financial Corp - common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.27 percent at Dec. 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

