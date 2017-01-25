BRIEF-Valley National Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.19

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Valley National Bancorp :

* Valley National Bancorp says net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $166.6 million for q4 of 2016 increased $10.3 million as compared to q3 of 2016

* Valley National Bancorp reports strong increase in fourth quarter net income, solid net interest margin and commercial loan growth

* Q4 earnings per share $0.19

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Valley National Bancorp - net interest margin on tax equivalent basis increased 13 basis points to 3.27 percent in Q4 of 2016 as compared to 3.14 percent for Q3 of 2016