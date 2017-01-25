FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 25, 2017 / 1:20 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Positive topline results show Eisai's Lenvatinib meets primary endpoint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Eisai Co Ltd :

* Positive topline results of large phase 3 trial show Eisai's lenvatinib meets primary endpoint in unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma

* Eisai - trial achieved its primary endpoint

* Eisai Co Ltd - clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvements for lenvatinib were achieved in progression-free survival

* Eisai- lenvatinib is under investigation for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma, safety/effectiveness of product for that use hasn't been established Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

