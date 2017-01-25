FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tribune media president and ceo peter liguori to step down
January 25, 2017 / 1:08 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Tribune media president and ceo peter liguori to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Tribune Media Co :

* Tribune Media president and CEO Peter Liguori to step down

* Tribune Media Co - Tribune Media's board of directors will conduct a search working with Korn Ferry to identify a new CEO.

* Tribune Media president and CEO Peter Liguori to step down

* Tribune media - Peter Liguori decided to step down following company's 2016 Q4 and full-year earnings release, expected to occur during first week of March

* Tribune Media Co - Liguori will also resign from company's board of directors

* Tribune Media - board of directors chosen PETER M. KERN, to serve as interim chief executive officer during search process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

