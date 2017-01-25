FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Delmar Pharma, MD Anderson initiate new phase two clinical trial of VAL-083
January 25, 2017 / 2:09 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Delmar Pharma, MD Anderson initiate new phase two clinical trial of VAL-083

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Delmar Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Delmar Pharmaceuticals and MD Anderson Initiate new phase two clinical trial of VAL-083 for mgmt-unmethylated recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme (gbm)

* Delmar Pharmaceuticals - Plans to advance VAL-083 into a pivotal randomized multi-center phase III clinical trial for treatment of bevacizumab - failed GBM

* Delmar Pharmaceuticals - Also plans to advance into separate international phase II trial for newly diagnosed GBM patients with an unmethylated mgmt promoter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

