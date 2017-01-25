FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NVR Inc announces fourth quarter and full year results
January 25, 2017 / 2:19 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-NVR Inc announces fourth quarter and full year results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - NVR Inc :

* NVR, Inc. announces fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 earnings per share $37.80

* Q4 revenue $1.753 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.72 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $33.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* New orders in Q4 of 2016 increased 18% to 3,645 units, when compared to 3,100 units in Q4 of 2015

* Backlog of homes sold but not settled as of December 31, 2016 increased on a unit basis by 11% to 6,884 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

