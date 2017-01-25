FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2017 / 4:44 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-First Citizens Bancshares reports Q4 EPS $4.39

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - First Citizens Bancshares Inc :

* First Citizens Bancshares reports earnings for fourth quarter 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $4.39

* First Citizens Bancshares Inc - taxable-equivalent net interest margin was 3.14 percent in Q4 of 2016, an increase of 4 basis points from Q3 of 2016

* First Citizens Bancshares Inc qtrly net interest income increased $13.2 million from Q4 of 2015

* First Citizens Bancshares-Q4 noninterest expense rose due to increase in bank building repairs related to hurricane Matthew of about $1.2 million among other things Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

