7 months ago
BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis announces upsizing of bought deal private placement of units to $60 mln
#Market News
January 25, 2017 / 8:29 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis announces upsizing of bought deal private placement of units to $60 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis Inc

* Aurora Cannabis announces upsizing of previously announced bought deal private placement of units to $60,007,500

* Aurora Cannabis Inc- entered into an amending agreement to increase size of its previously announced private placement offering

* Aurora Cannabis - underwriters agreed to purchase, on a bought deal private placement basis, 26.67 million units of company at price of $2.25 per unit

* Aurora Cannabis Inc- net proceeds from offering will be used towards co's planned facility expansion among other things Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

