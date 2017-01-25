BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis announces upsizing of bought deal private placement of units to $60 mln

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis Inc

* Aurora Cannabis announces upsizing of previously announced bought deal private placement of units to $60,007,500

* Aurora Cannabis Inc- entered into an amending agreement to increase size of its previously announced private placement offering

* Aurora Cannabis - underwriters agreed to purchase, on a bought deal private placement basis, 26.67 million units of company at price of $2.25 per unit

* Aurora Cannabis Inc- net proceeds from offering will be used towards co's planned facility expansion among other things Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: