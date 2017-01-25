FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Banner Corporation reports Q4 earnings per share $0.69
January 25, 2017 / 9:15 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Banner Corporation reports Q4 earnings per share $0.69

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Banner Corp -

* Banner Corporation earns $85.4 million, or $2.52 per diluted share in 2016; net income totaled $22.8 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2016; highlighted by continued revenue growth and an expanded net interest margin

* Q4 earnings per share $0.69

* Q4 revenue $117.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 net interest income, before provision for loan losses, increased 4% to $97.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

