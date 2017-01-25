FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Knight Transportation qtrly earnings per share $0.27
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 25, 2017 / 9:20 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Knight Transportation qtrly earnings per share $0.27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Knight Transportation Inc -

* Knight Transportation reports fourth quarter and annual 2016 revenue and earnings

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.29

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenue $289.1 million versus $290.7 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.27

* Q4 revenue view $285.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Knight transportation-in q4, accrued $2.5 million expense related to settlement costs for lawsuits involving employment-related claims in California, Washington Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.