BRIEF-AT&T reports Q4 earnings per share $0.39

Jan 25 (Reuters) - At&T Inc -
* AT&T reports fourth-quarter and full-year results; AT&T meets full-year guidance with strong customer growth
* Q4 earnings per share $0.39
* Q4 revenue $41.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $42.04 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly wireless net adds of 2.8 million versus 2.8 million
* AT&T Inc sees 2017 consolidated revenue growth in low-single digits
* AT&T Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures in $22 billion range
* 235,000 U.S. Directv net adds during Q4
* Sees 2017 adjusted eps growth in mid-single digit range
* AT&T Inc sees adjusted operating margin expansion in 2017
* AT&T Inc sees free cash flow in $18 billion range for 2017
* Quarterly U.S. Wireless postpaid churn of 1.16%
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.95, revenue view $166.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share $0.66
* Had Directv now launch with more than 200,000 paid net adds in Q4