7 months ago
BRIEF-Vertex Pharmaceuticals Q4 earnings per share $0.13
January 25, 2017 / 9:15 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Vertex Pharmaceuticals Q4 earnings per share $0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc -

* Vertex reports full-year and fourth-quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.35

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.13

* Reiterates 2017 financial guidance for orkambi product revenues of $1.1 to $1.3 billion and kalydeco product revenues of $690 to $710 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company also reiterated guidance for its 2017 combined non-gaap research and development and SG&A expenses

* Net product revenues from orkambi were $979.6 million compared to $350.7 million for 2015

* Net product revenues from kalydeco were $703.4 million compared to $631.7 million for 2015

* Expects that its 2017 combined gaap research and development and SG&A expenses will be in range of $1.55 to $1.70 billion

* Qtrly total revenues $458.7 million $417.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

