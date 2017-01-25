BRIEF-ServiceNow reports Q4 loss per share $0.20

Jan 25 (Reuters) - ServiceNow Inc -

* ServiceNow reports financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016

* Q4 loss per share $0.20

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 31 to 33 percent

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue up 33 to 34 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says for q1 of 2017 expect subscription revenues between $366 and $370 million

* Says for q1 of 2017 expect professional services and other revenues between $40 and $41 million

* Says for q1 of 2017 expect total revenues between $406 and $411 million

* Says for q1 of 2017 expect subscription billings between $443 and $447 million

* Sees for full year 2017 subscription revenues between $1,635 and $1,655 million

* Sees for full year 2017 expect total revenues between $1,820 and $1,850 million

* Q1 revenue view $402.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S