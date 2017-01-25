FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-ServiceNow reports Q4 loss per share $0.20
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 25, 2017 / 9:11 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-ServiceNow reports Q4 loss per share $0.20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - ServiceNow Inc -

* ServiceNow reports financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016

* Q4 loss per share $0.20

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 31 to 33 percent

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue up 33 to 34 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says for q1 of 2017 expect subscription revenues between $366 and $370 million

* Says for q1 of 2017 expect professional services and other revenues between $40 and $41 million

* Says for q1 of 2017 expect total revenues between $406 and $411 million

* Says for q1 of 2017 expect subscription billings between $443 and $447 million

* Sees for full year 2017 subscription revenues between $1,635 and $1,655 million

* Sees for full year 2017 expect total revenues between $1,820 and $1,850 million

* Q1 revenue view $402.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.